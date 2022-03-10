Oddz Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Oddz has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $725,862.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.71 or 0.06627699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,203.70 or 1.00215606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

