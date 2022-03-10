Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.24. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 50,604 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 195.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 171,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 113,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 17.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

