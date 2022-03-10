Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Hits $32.82 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.76 or 0.00017164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $32.82 million and $2.49 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,309.45 or 0.99799649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00021565 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001937 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00265527 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

