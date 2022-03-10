Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OIBRQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,919. OI has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05.

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

