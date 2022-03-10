Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OIBRQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,919. OI has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05.
