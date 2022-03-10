Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Olin by 7.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Olin by 658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79,488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Olin by 114,958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,787,000 after buying an additional 89,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,060. Olin has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

