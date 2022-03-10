Omni 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Omni has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00007160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00262848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001284 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,326 coins and its circulating supply is 563,010 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

