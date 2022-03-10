ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 25,000 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00.

ON24 stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 508,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,315. The firm has a market cap of $610.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON24 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONTF. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON24 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

