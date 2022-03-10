One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Update

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OEPW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,117. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEPW. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 728,446 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,316,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 369,256 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at about $3,477,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 345,743 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.