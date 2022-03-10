OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.84% of OneSpaWorld worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $943.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

