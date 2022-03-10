Onooks Tops One Day Volume of $185,193.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $185,193.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Onooks has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.47 or 0.06590538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.64 or 0.99994179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.