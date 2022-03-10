Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Onto Innovation worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $80.64 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

