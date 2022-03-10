Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $33,511.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

