OpenOcean Price Reaches $0.0912 on Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.91 or 0.06586957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,119.17 or 0.99800596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042115 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars.

