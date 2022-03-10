Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.93 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of OPRT opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

