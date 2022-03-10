Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.33. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

