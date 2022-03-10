Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.35. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EMR. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 65,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,811. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $558,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

