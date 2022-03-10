OptionRoom Price Reaches $0.0473 on Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $591,035.91 and approximately $83,002.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.71 or 0.06627699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,203.70 or 1.00215606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041957 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

