Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.10 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

