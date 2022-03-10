Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 280,266 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after buying an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,194. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

