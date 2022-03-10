Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.44 EPS.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.65. 13,648,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Get Oracle alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.