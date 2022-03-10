Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90-12.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.77 billion.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.65. 13,648,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. Oracle has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.71.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

