OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.95

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 2934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

OSUR has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.