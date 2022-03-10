Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading Up 3.3%

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 204,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$43.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Organto Foods Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

