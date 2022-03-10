Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 3,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $963.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OEC. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

