Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,588 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91. The company has a market cap of £3.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.76.
Ormonde Mining Company Profile (LON:ORM)
See Also
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Ormonde Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormonde Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.