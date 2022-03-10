Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,588 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91. The company has a market cap of £3.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.76.

Ormonde Mining Company Profile (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold projects consisting of 49.7% interest in two investigation permits in Salamanca province totaling 69 square kilometers and 44.9% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province totaling approximately 37 square kilometers located in western Spain.

