O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $42.14. Approximately 34,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.