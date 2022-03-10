Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties traded as high as C$18.45 and last traded at C$18.37, with a volume of 292667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.91.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -127.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

