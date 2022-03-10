Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,906 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,210,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

OVB stock remained flat at $$24.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $27.83.

