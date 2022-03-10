Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.50

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $6.21. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 94,394 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

