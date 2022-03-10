Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.50

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $6.21. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 94,394 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70.
About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.