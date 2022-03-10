Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires £152.32 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,904 ($24.95) per share, with a total value of £152.32 ($199.58).

Shares of OXIG stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,920 ($25.16). The company had a trading volume of 126,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,183. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,830 ($37.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,227.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,355.05. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.41) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.03) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Monday.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

