P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Up 7.1%

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 197,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 94,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Balkin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

