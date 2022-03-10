P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Up 7.1%

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 197,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 94,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.
About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)
P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
