PAC Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $58,317.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $22.55 million and approximately $58,317.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003869 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,256,766,077 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.