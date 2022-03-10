Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 10.30% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

