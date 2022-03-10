Pallapay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $541,819.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. Pallapay has a market cap of $13.26 million and $541,819.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.35 or 0.06609836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.00 or 0.99835701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 587,466,260 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

