Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.99

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $24.56. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 125,424 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 887,249 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

