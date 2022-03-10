Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.99. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 74,418 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$49.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95.
Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)
Featured Articles
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.