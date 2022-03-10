Pangolin Price Reaches $0.22 (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $19.11 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.71 or 0.06627699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,203.70 or 1.00215606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041957 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,841,532 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

