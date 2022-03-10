Parachute Reaches Market Cap of $539,417.95 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $539,417.95 and $157,626.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,525,465 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

