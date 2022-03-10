ParkinGo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $2,269.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,592.30 or 1.00482974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00071371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016941 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

