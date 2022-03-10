Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.66. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,487 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTNR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

