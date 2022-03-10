Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.66. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,487 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTNR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04.
Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
