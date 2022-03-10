Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $947.69 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00080426 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.