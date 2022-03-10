Paybswap (PAYB) Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $209,237.22 and approximately $8.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.05 or 0.06588366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.44 or 1.00099214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042055 BTC.

About Paybswap

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

