Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 588,880 shares.The stock last traded at $8.71 and had previously closed at $8.74.

PSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.19) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 700 ($9.17) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 294,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2,690.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 350,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 273,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

