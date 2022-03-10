Peet DeFi (old) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,862.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a market capitalization of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043265 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.69 or 0.06606778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.27 or 0.99893243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042064 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi (old) directly using U.S. dollars.

