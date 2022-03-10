Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 93,822 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,822 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Catalent worth $126,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 8.3% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.33. 602,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,096. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $121.76.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

