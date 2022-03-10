Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 9,430 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $88,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,677,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,860,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.32. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares valued at $6,516,088. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

