Pendal Group Ltd Buys 105,621 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,102,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,621 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.51% of Avantor worth $130,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avantor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Avantor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avantor by 1,793.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.07. 2,383,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,049. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,548 shares of company stock worth $5,036,781. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

