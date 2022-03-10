Pendal Group Ltd Buys 112,970 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,970 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of Kinross Gold worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 91,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 847.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 109,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,143,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,474,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

