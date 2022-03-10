Pendal Group Ltd Buys 8,662 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises about 1.0% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.25% of Atlassian worth $131,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

TEAM traded down $6.39 on Thursday, hitting $255.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,426. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

