Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 154,152 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $95,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $491.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $349.87 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

